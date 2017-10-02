President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the country's late second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 113th birth anniversary. "My respects to Shastri ji, who inspired farmers, jawans and gave the nation able leadership. Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Jayanti," Modi tweeted along with a video.



Modi, Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also visited Vijay Ghat and paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister. Shastri was born to Sharada Prasad and Ramdulari Devi in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on October 2, 1904. On January 11, 1966, he took his last breath in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. He was the first person to be posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.