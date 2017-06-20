Ram Nath Kovind quits as Bihar Governor

Ram Nath Kovind. Pic/PTI
New Delhi: The NDA's Presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, has resigned as the Governor of Bihar, it was announced on Tuesday.
The resignation has come before Kovind files his nomination for the post of Presidency, most probably on Friday.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said Kovind's resignation has been accepted.
President Pranab Mukherjee has appointed West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to also discharge the function of Governor of Bihar until further notice.
