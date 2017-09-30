Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's former driver Khatta Singh yesterday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to record afresh his statement in the case of killing of cult's former manager Ranjit Singh.



Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Earlier, a special CBI court in Panchkula had dismissed the plea of Khatta Singh on September 25. "Khatta Singh has substantial and important evidence against the Dera head. Earlier, he had retracted from his statement due to security concerns, but now he wants to speak the truth," Singh's counsel Navkiran Singh said.

"The HC has been moved today seeking permission to record fresh statement by Khatta Singh," he said. The case will come up for hearing on October 3, he said. Ram Rahim Singh, facing 20 years of imprisonment for raping two of his disciples, is named as key conspirator into the killing of Ranjit Singh in 2002.

The special CBI court in Panchkula is hearing the cases of killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and Ranjit Singh.