Ramjas ruckus: ABVP holds protest march in DU



Representational pic

New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on Thursday held a "protest march" in Delhi University (DU) campus here, demanding action against the anti-national activities.

The students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that the protest march near the university's North Campus' Art Faculty was organised to save the DU from "anti-national activities".

Students in the march were demanding strict action against all those elements who support "anarchism and anti-India propaganda".

A clash took place between the members of the ABVP and the All India Students Association (AISA), a Left-leaning student organisation, at Ramjas College on February 22 that left the university campus disturbed.