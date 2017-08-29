Self-styled 'god man' Rampal acquitted in two cases, to continue to be lodged inside jail



Rampal

A Haryana court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled 'god man' Rampal from charges of rioting and obstructing a government officer.

Rampal will, however, continue to be lodged inside the jail as at least three cases against him are still pending.

He (Rampal) has been acquitted in the two cases (426 and 427). The court has acquitted Rampal and others in some cases. This is the victory of truth and justice Rampal's lawyer A.P. Singh told the media.

Rampal's lawyer had earlier said that two cases were registered against the latter - one on November 17, 2014 and another on November 18, 2014.

Rampal, 67, was dodging the arrest in connection with a case involving his followers, who opened fired at villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others.

After Rampal failed to appear in court 43 times, the police were ordered to arrest him.

When the police marched to his Satlok Ashram, they were met with resistance as Rampal's supporters barricaded themselves inside the 12-acre premises.

A few of them had alleged that they were used as human shields and held against their will inside the ashram.

With no sign of Rampal surrendering peacefully, authorities cut water and power supply to the ashram.

At the end of the two-week stand-off, police launched a final assault on the ashram and flushed out Rampal and his supporters.

Five women and a baby were killed in the violence.

Two cases were registered against Rampal and 11 others in connection with the violence.