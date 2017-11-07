Ranaghat nun rape case: One of six accused convicted of rape

A court in Kolkata on Tuesday pronounced one of the six accused guilty of rape in the sensational Ranaghat nun rape case, while convicting all the six of criminal conspiracy and dacoity.The city sessions court would announce the quantum of punishment for all the six on Wednesday.

Representational Image

"We collected all the scientific evidence and witnesses and produced the charge sheet against six people. The charge has been proved in the court today (on Tuesday) and the quantum of punishment would be declared tomorrow. We are satisfied with the result. We want maximum punishment for all the accused," said an officer from the state CID that has been probing the case.

In March 2015, a 72-year-old nun was raped inside a missionary school in Nadia district's Ranaghat. The criminals also took away cash and other belongings from the institute. The CID, which took charge of the case, arrested six persons in the crime, while one accused is still absconding. The government counsel welcomed the court's verdict and said they would seek the maximum punishment for the six convicts.

"The court has convicted all the six accused of criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B) and dacoity (IPC 395) while the charges of rape have been proved against one of the accused, Nazrul Islam. Therefore, there is provision of life imprisonment for all six if the quantum of punishment is highest. We will argue for maximum punishment when the quantum is announced on Wednesday," said counsel Anindyakishor Raut said.

Counsel of the accused, however, claimed they have successfully argued the case as the charge of gang rape has not been proved."The prime charge of gang raping the nun has been scrapped. We will look into the allegations of robbery against the accused persons in future," said defence counsel Fajle Ahmed Khan.