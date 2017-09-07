Randeep Hooda helps clean Mumbai beaches after Ganpati visarjan

Randeep Hooda was seen with members of NGO Afraz cleaning up the Juhu and Versova beaches in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after Ganeshotsav immersions



Randeep Hooda dressed in a black T-shirt and orange turban during the cleanup drive. Pic courtesy/Randeep Hodda Twitter account



Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was seen with members of NGO Afraz cleaning up the Juhu beach in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after Ganeshotsav immersions.

In a series of photographs, the "Highway" actor is seen sporting a saffron coloured turban paired with a black T-shirt and blue jeans while cleaning up the beach.

According to a source close to the actor, Randeep, who lives in Versova area here, has been quite active with Afraz.



Randeep Hooda cleaning up Mumbai beach. Pic courtesy/Randeep Hooda Twitter account

Versova beach witnessed maximum idol immersions during Ganpati visrajan on September 5. Randeep Hooda joined hands with NGO Afraz and several other Mumbaikars to clean up Versova beach post immersion. Netizens praised the actor and the NGO on Twitter and Instagram for the clean-up drive.

The actor even thanked Afroz Shah for showing us the way to be able to do something for our country.

Thank you @AfrozShah1 fr showing us the way to actually be able to do something for our planet,our country,our future #VersovaBeach #Respect pic.twitter.com/NBDhWF4Tix — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 6, 2017

The NGO has claimed to remove almost 80 tons of filth from the beach so that the ocean can breathe again.

Week 99 .Ganpati Visarjan cleanup. 10 days of nonstop cleaning comes to an end.Done our bit. 80 tons plastic/ filth removed. Ocean breathes. pic.twitter.com/EUVuSs5DOy — Afroz Shah (@AfrozShah1) September 6, 2017

"This seva is his learning from Sikhism that he has been following closely since a year. He was saying seva is something all religions need to adopt," said the source.



Randeep Hooda with other members of the cleanup drive. Pic courtesy/Randeep Hooda Twitter account

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actress Dia Mirza along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha was seen cleaning the beach. Even actress Sonakshi Sinha campaigned for it.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen on the silver screen in the superstar Salman Khan starrer "Sultan". He will next be seen in "Battle of Saragarhi", directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The film is based on the "Battle of Saragarhi" that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and the Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

