If the opposition parties claim that loan waiver would stop farmer suicides, they should state so "in writing", Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve said on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district this afternoon. Opposition NCP and Congress had last month organised a state-wide `Sangharsh Yatra' campaign seeking farm loan waiver. BJP's ally Shiv Sena too has supported the demand.

"If loan waiver is going to stop farmer suicides then the opposition parties should state so in writing. We will think about it. These parties should also get rid of their attitude of opposition for the sake of opposition," he said.

"We do not care about allegations against us. We are concentrating on development of basic infrastructure," said Danve, the Lok Sabha member from Jalna.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government is currently facing heat over alleged mismanagement in procurement of tur dal. Demand for loan waiver in the state gained momentum after the newly-elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh announced loan waiver for farmers.