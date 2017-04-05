Rape accused jumps into sea at Gorai to evade cops, ends up drowning

26-year-old accused of rape, assaulted the cops escorting him for a medical check-up and then ran towards the coast in Gorai, into the darkness; his lifeless body washed ashore the next day



Salman Aziz Patel

A 26-year-old accused of rape jumped into the Arabian Sea in a bid to escape from the police, but was instead claimed by death. A day after he dove into the sea at Gorai, his body washed ashore Manori Dargah on Tuesday.

Salman Patel punches through the cops escorting him to Shatabdi Hospital for a medical check-up on Monday night.

The deceased, Salman Aziz Patel, was resident of Santosh Nagar, Goregaon East. He was accused of raping a 22-year-old with the promise of marriage. The girl had filed a rape case with the Dindoshi police on March 23, and the case was transferred to the Gorai police. But when no action was taken, the girl complained to the Aarey Colony police on Monday as well, alleging that the accused was still harassing her. The Aarey cops arrested Patel and handed him over to the Gorai cops.



He flees from the police jeep and runs straight towards the shores of the Arabian Sea and disappears into the darkness

The Gorai police arrested Patel and were escorting him to Shatabdi Hospital for a medical check-up late on Monday night, when he tried to flee. As they were sitting in the police jeep, Patel punch one constable in the chest, and pushed two others, clearing the path to his escape. He ran towards the seashore and disappeared into the darkness, so the cops chasing him could not see him.

The next day, Patel's lifeless body is found among the rocks near Manori Dargah. The corpse is sent for autopsy. Cops discover he had several cases registered against him. Illustrations/Ravi Jadhav

Last afternoon, around 3 pm, his lifeless body was found among the rocks near Manori Dargah. After a spot panchnama, the cops sent the body for autopsy to Bhagwati Hospital, said an officer from Gorai police station. Investigations revealed that there were several criminal cases against the accused, including sexually assault and POCSO charges registered.