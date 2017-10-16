Angry locals staged a road blockade paralysing vehicular traffic on Paradip-Daitary Expressway today in protest against an alleged rape attempt of a college girl in broad daylight.



The girl was waylaid by an unidentified man and had tried to sexually assault her at a deserted spot close to NH-side Jadupur junction, police said. Upon hearing the girl's scream, the locals rescued her before the unidentified man could sexually assault her. The accused, however fled from the spot, police said quoting the victim's version.

The road blockade agitation was staged to protest against the fast-declining law and order situation in the area. The blockade was lifted later following police intervention. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, said Kendrapara Superintendent of Police, Dayanidhi Gochayat.