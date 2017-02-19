Rape case: Bailable warrant issued against singer Ankit Tiwari



Ankit Tiwari

A special court for women's cases, on Thursday, issued a bailable warrant against singer and music composer Ankit Tiwari, who has been accused of raping a 28-year-old woman on several occasions between 2012-13.

According to sources, the warrant was issued when Tiwari did not appear in the court for hearing, on Thursday. The court, in its order, issued a bailable warrant of Rs 1,000.

On December 19, 2015, the court had charged Tiwari under Sections 376 (rape), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 417 (cheating) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, Ankit’s lawyers challenged these charges in the Bombay High Court, which allowed them.

In April 2016, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Ankit for not being present in the court on two consecutive hearings.

The singer, in May 2014, was accused of rape by a 28-year-old woman, who alleged that he did this on the pretext of marrying her. When he didn’t, she filed a complaint against him. The woman also accused the singer’s brother Ankur Tiwari of threatening her.