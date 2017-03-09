Rape compensation scheme 'inhuman': Bombay High Court raps Maharashtra



Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, hit out at the Maharashtra government, stating that the compensation scheme for rape and acid attack victims was 'inhuman'. It asked the state to re-look into the issue.

According to a report in The Times of India, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur singled out Goa's scheme, which gives Rs 10 lakh compensation to victims. The court rebuked the state, saying Maharashtra is supposed to be progressive.

The report added that the HC was hearing a petition filed by a 14-year-old rape victim, who had sought Rs 3 lakh compensation. The government had agreed to pay only Rs 2 lakh. Enraged, the court said replied that Rs 2 lakh for child victims was too minuscule and added that the government should not make lives of victims miserable.

According to the court, if an acid attack victim suffers injuries on her face, she is given Rs 3 lakh, but if the same is on any other part of the body, it is Rs 50,000. The judges felt the scheme lacked any sense.