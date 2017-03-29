Rare leopard spotted in China



Representational pic

Beijing: Images of two leopards, one of the world's most endangered species, have been captured at a nature reserve in China's Qinghai province, the forest department said on Tuesday.

This is the second time the species have been spotted since 2015, when footage of a leopard and its cubs was captured in Zadoi county in Yushu Tibetan prefecture, Xinhua news agency reported.

Researchers from the forest bureau in Yushu city recently collected photos and video footage of leopards along the Tongtian river at an altitude of 3,500-3,600 metres in Sanjiangyuan Nature Reserve.

They deduced that two or more leopards live in the region.

They also found sambar deer, white-eared pheasants and some other rare species, which could be the leopard's prey in the area.

The improved environment and increased forest coverage has resulted in better habitat for wild animals in Qinghai, according to the forest department.