Rare photos of Jayalalithaa you may not have seen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Here are some of the rare pictures of 'Amma' which you probably may not have seen

Pic/Screengrab from the movie Kanavan Manaivi

Pic/Twitter

Pic/Twitter

Mysore Governor VVGiri garlands Jayalalithaa at a program in Bengaluru. Pic/Twitter

Rajiv Gandhi visited Jayalalithaa in a hospital who was at that time injured in a road accident. Pic/Twitter

Jayalalithaa with MGR. Pic/Twitter

Childhood picture of Jayalalithaa. Pic/Twitter

Jayalalithaa acted in about 140 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She was the youngest Chief Minister (43) when she assumed office for the first time in 1991 and had implemented a scheme to eliminate female infanticide and save the girl child in her state.

She also implemented welfare schemes like all-women police stations, women libraries, all-women banks during her tenures and became famous for her series of Amma Canteen, Amma Water, Amma Salt, Amma Medical, Amma Fan, Amma Seeds, Amma Mixi and Amma Grinder.