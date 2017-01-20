Mumbai: Actor Rati Agnihotri, husband slapped with Rs 48L bill for stealing electricity

Yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri and her estranged husband slapped with power bill amounting to Rs 48 lakh by BEST to pay for electricity used in the flat in Worli since 2013 on a tampered meter



(From left) Rati Agnihotri and her husband Anil Virwani have been charged with the amount for using a tampered meter since 2013

On Thursday, actor Rati Agnihotri received an unexpected shock from the Brihanmumbai Electricity and Transport Department (BEST): a power bill of Rs 48 lakh for allegedly tampering with her flat’s electricity meter since 2013.

A vigilance officer from the Undertaking lodged an FIR in the Worli police station against Agnihotri and her estranged husband Anil Virwani for stealing around 1,77,647 units of electricity since April 2013.

Sub-divisional vigilance officer Balasaheb Anand Kamble found out about the tinkering done to the meter in a surprise raid done by senior vigilance officer JP Singh on Thursday, at the Sterling Seaface building on Dr Annie Besant Road.

FIR registered

“Our vigilance officers carried out a surprise raid and in it we found that the meter was tampered. We calculated the total value of electricity stolen by the family and have billed them around Rs 48,96,000 and have also registered an offence under Section 135 (theft of electricity) of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003,” said Hanumant Gofane, BEST spokesperson.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle receives Rs 53,579 power bill for 'unused' Lonavala bungalow

“We calculated the value from the day a new meter was installed in the flat in 2013,” said Gofane. The BEST authorities analysed the value of stealing the electricity was as per the electrical equipments the actress used since 2013 like air conditioner, geyser, washing machine and bulbs, etc.

Could be quashed

“We have registered an offence as per the complaint given by BEST authorities and will investigate the matter,” said Pravin Padwal, deputy commissioner of police, Zone III. The police are likely to record the statement of the actress along with her husband’s.

Read Story: Upset about your electricity bill? Panvel slum dweller's is Rs 5.53 lakh

However the police said that if the actress pays the R48 lakh to BEST, they can approach the police and quash the FIR. Text messages and phone calls to the actress remained answered.