Ravindra Gaikwad free to fly, but ministry warns of 'stricter rules'

In first official response from the ministry, Jayant Sinha says investigations in the March 23 incident involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad are underway

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad; (right) MoS for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has pledged to increase safety of air crew in India. Pics/PTI

New Delhi: Private airlines on Saturday lifted the nearly two-week long flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who had assaulted an Air India staffer last month. The decision of the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) came a day after the national carrier, following direction from the civil aviation ministry, revoked the ban on Gaikwad.

Private airlines lift ban

"The flying restriction on the Lok Sabha member has been lifted after he gave an undertaking that such incidents will not reoccur," FIA, which has Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir as members, said on Saturday.

No sooner had the FIA lifted the ban on the Sena MP, than two other private carriers —Vistara and AirAsia India —said they "support" the decision taken by the industry.

Ministry warns the 'unruly'

In a series of tweets, civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha said, "Unruly behaviour will result in severe consequences. This includes police action for a specific incident as well as being placed on a no-fly list." This is the first official response from the ministry.

He added, "Police investigations regarding Gaikwad's conduct are under way."