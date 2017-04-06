Ravindra Gaikwad travels via chartered flight to attend Parliament session



Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been barred from flying by domestic airlines for assaulting an Air India staffer recently took a chartered flight from Pune to Delhi in order to attend the Parliament session.

Also read: Shiv Sena threatens ruckus if Ravindra Gaikwad's flying ban issue not addressed

Gaikwad boarded the plane at Pune airport, which took off at 3pm on Wednesday and reached Delhi by 5 pm. Shiv Sena leaders have condemned Air India staffers for their abusive and unruly behaviour against Ravindra Gaikwad, but failed to justify his behaviour aboard the flight.

Also read: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad uses fake aliases to try book Air India flight thrice, fails

Shiv Sena MP and party secretary Anil Desai told Indian Express, that the larger issue of airlines' decision to ban Gaikwad from flying has been ignored. He also noted that the authorities had ignored Gaikwad's complaint, while registering a case against him based on Air India's. He even demanded an inquiry on how a retired Air India employee attached to the airport ground handling agency entered a flight terming it as trespassing.

Also read: BJP MP from Latur bears Air India brunt for having 'Gaikwad' surname

Shiv Sena MP and senior leader Sanjay Raut has stated that the party will support Ravindra Gaikwad and raise the issue in the House.

Gaikwad attends Parliament session

After reaching Delhi, Ravindra Gaikwad attended the Lok Sabha proceedings for the first time after the incident last month.

As soon as the House met for the day, Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul said the party has been cooperating on the issue since the controversy broke out. "He is present and will make a statement. Either you allow him (to speak) now or later today, he should be allowed (to speak)," he said. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said he can speak during Zero Hour but not during Question Hour.

Before Adsul spoke, Sena members raised slogans against Air India when Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju rose to reply a question in regional airports. "Goonda raj band karo...nyay karo, nyay karo (Stop bullying, do justice)" was among some of the slogans they raised. Union minister Ananth Geete, who is also a Sena leader, urged the Speaker to allow Adsul to speak briefly.