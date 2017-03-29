Ravindra Gaikwad tries to book Air India tickets in vain



Ravindra Gaikwad

New Delhi: Hardening its stand further against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, Air India yesterday cancelled two tickets booked by him for Delhi-bound flights, days after most domestic carriers barred him from flying their aircraft for assaulting an AI staffer.

Gaikwad booked a seat on flight AI 806 from Mumbai to Delhi for Wednesday earlier yesterday through his staff, which was promptly cancelled by the airline. This was followed by another attempt to book a seat on AI 551 from Hyderabad to Delhi, again for Wednesday, which was cancelled, too. Both these bookings were made on open tickets issued to Gaikwad before the ban, who has since been declared persona non grata by domestic airlines, an AI source said. The airline is now ascertaining how many open tickets and frequent flyer tickets have been issued to the MP.