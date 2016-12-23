RBI governor Urjit Patel to brief parliamentary panel on Jan 19



New Delhi: RBI Governor Urjit Patel will brief a parliamentary panel on January 19 on issues concerning demonetisation and its implications on the economy, sources said. The panel will also lend an ear to bankers and Indian Banks' Association.

The Standing Committee on Finance, which met yesterday under the chairmanship of Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, was briefed about demonetisation by various experts.

Independent experts who offered their view before the panel were noted economists Rajiv Kumar and Mahesh Vyas, former chief statistician Pronab Sen and NIPFP's Kavita Rao. The experts, according to the sources, were divided on the government's decision of cash recall.