RBI issues new batch of Rs 500 notes

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a new batch of Rs 500 denomination notes, an official said on Tuesday.

"In continuation of issuing of Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series from time to time which are currently legal tender, a new batch of banknotes with inset letter "A" in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India; with the year of printing '2017' on the reverse, are being issued," an official statement said.

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to the Rs 500 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, which were notified on November 8, 2016.