RBI to introduce Rs 200 note on August 25

New Delhi: The new Rs 200 currency note will be introduced in the market tomorrow, Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday

The new denomination has Motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, with Bright Yellow being the base colour of the note, RBI said in a statement.

"The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017, Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, RBI from select RBI offices, and some banks," it said.

