

Representational Image

The RBI will soon release new notes with Rs 100 denomination in the new Mahatma Gandhi series that will have the signature of Governor Urjit Patel. But the current Rs 100 notes in circulation will not be discontinued.

The RBI is likely to start printing the new Rs 100 notes in April, after the printing of the Rs 200 notes has been completed. As per a report by the Business Standard, the old Rs 100 notes will be gradually withdrawn from circulation without causing any disruption.

The new Rs 100 notes is the fourth denomination that has been changed since the first round of demonetization on November 2018, 2016. Previously new notes of Rs 200, Rs 500 have been introduced.

But the government has done differently this time, is that they will keep the dimensions of the new Rs 100 notes the same, unlike the Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes that were made smaller and led to a lot of confusion, especially since it required ATM machines to be recaliberated.