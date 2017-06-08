RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajasthan Board Results today, check at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2017 today (June 8) at 4 pm. Candidates, who have appeared for the exams can check their results on rajresults.nic.in or rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com.

The results are also available on Jagran Josh

The results are available on the official website - rajresults.nic.in

Here's how students can get their Rajasthan 12th Varistha Upadhyay Result 2017

>> Visit rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the direct link for Rajasthan 12th Varistha Upadhyay Result 2017

>> Enter your hall ticket or admit card number along with other important details

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF AND take printout of the scorecard.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan was formed in 1957. Every year 15 lakh plus candidates registers for the Rajasthan Board examinations, which are considered for admission to undergraduate courses in the colleges. The board conducts Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary Examination.