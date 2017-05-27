E-paper

RBSE 12th Result 2017: Rajasthan Board 12th Results for arts declared on rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board 12th Results

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) declared the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2017 for arts stream today (May 27). Candidates, who appeared for the exams can check their RBSE 12th Result 2017 on www.rajresults.nic.in.

Here's how students can get their RBSE 12th Result 2017
>> Log on to rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com
>> Insert necessary details such as roll number in the required field
>> Press Submit
>> Download pdf document of result

