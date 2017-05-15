RBSE 12th Result 2017: Rajasthan Board 12th Results for science and commcerce to be declared at 12:15pm on www.rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to declare the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2017 for science and commerce streams today (May 15) at 12:15pm. Candidates, who appeared for the exams can check their RBSE 12th Result 2017 on www.rajresults.nic.in.

The results can also be obtained on Jagran Josh

Here's how students can get their RBSE 12th Result 2017

>> Log on to www.rajresults.nic.in

>> Insert necessary details such as roll number in the required field

>> Press Submit

>> Download pdf document of result