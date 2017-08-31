RCF levy to come into effect from September 2017

Representation pic

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that regional air connectivity fund (RCF) levy will come into effect from September 1, 2017. The levy is used to subsidise operations under the air regional connectivity scheme (RCS-Udan).

"Central government has decided to revise the date of the levy on schedule flights being operated in India to fund the RCS at a uniform rate of Rs 5,000 per flight till further revision," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

"The said levy will now come into effect from September 1, 2017. The amount already paid by the airlines... will be adjusted against them."