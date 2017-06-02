Re 1 is back! RBI to bring currency note back in circulation



The Re 1 note. Pic/YouTube

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will put the Re 1 note back in circulation in order to compliment coins of the same denomination in limited numbers. The notes are believed to have a pink green colour on obverse and reverse combined with other colours, mirroring a design, which was circulated in 2015.

According to The Times of India, this move comes since the note was phased out of circulation nearly 2 years ago.

Re 1 notes are not designed and issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In fact, the government takes the onus in this matter.

The signature on these notes is of the finance secretary, as opposed to notes of other denominations, which posses the RBI governor's sign.

Rs 1.14: The printing cost of each 1 Re note