Ready to submit video on Jaya to probe agency, says Dhinakaran

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran yesterday asserted that he was ready to submit before any probe agency, including CBI, a video shot by his aunt V K Sasikala of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, when she was in the hospital last year. Dhinakaran said the video had not been released so far since Jayalalithaa was in a nightie.



His remarks came a day after the opposition led by the DMK called for a CBI probe into the treatment and death of the former chief minister, citing a state minister's recent remarks that AIADMK leaders "lied" about Jayalalithaa's health during her hospitalisation.

According to Dhinakaran, when the opposition had earlier raised doubts over Jayalalithaa's treatment and death, Sasikala had herself suggested that "we ourselves should seek a judicial probe" into the matter. "So, we are ready to submit it at an appropriate forum, whether CBI or even Interpol. We have nothing to fear," he said.

Inquiry commission constituted

The Tamil Nadu government constituted yesterday an inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the death of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa nearly 10 months ago. "To conduct inquiry and submit a report on the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, an inquiry commission headed by retired high court judge, Justice Arumugasamy, has been constituted," an official release said.