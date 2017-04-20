Real Brexit talks will only start after June vote: EU



A newspaper stand shows a copy of Evening Standard, with the front page story of May’s call for a snap general election. Pic/AFP

Brussels: The president of the European Commission believes "real" Brexit talks will only start after British snap elections called for June 8, an EU spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain will also not have a say in the future location of London-based EU agencies, he added, contradicting one UK official who said this week that the issue would be part of the negotiations.

The chief of the EU, Jean-Claude Juncker, and British PM Theresa May had a phone call on Tuesday, following May's call for early elections, said a European Commission spokesman. "Following their conversation, the president considers that the real political negotiations on Article 50 with the UK will start after the elections," he said. The spokesman noted that this did not mean there will be a delay in talks, "because negotiations were meant to start in June regardless". Britain formally triggered the Brexit process on March 29.

'Not another!' say Britons sick of polls

London: Exasperated by news of yet another major vote, Britons have found an unlikely champion in "Brenda from Bristol", whose incredulous reaction to the prospect became a viral hit. "You're joking. Not another one? Oh for God's sake... I can't stand this," said the woman.