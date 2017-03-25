Rebel faction leader renews call for debate with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

After the Bombay High Court allowed his plea to continue the succession battle to be anointed leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community (initiated by his late father Khuzaima Qutbuddin), yesterday, the new leader of the rebel faction, Taher Fakhruddin addressed the media and said that he was renewing the call for debate with Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

He also expressed his views on female genital mutilation (FGM) and the mandatory zakat (taxes) paid by the community. He expressed confidence in the Indian judiciary and said it would definitely expedite the succession battle and rule in "favour of the truth."

"I was appointed by my father as the 54th Dai and it's my responsibility to continue in his footsteps. I am renewing the call for a debate with Shehzada Mufaddal. This is an important aspect of our culture, but if he chooses not to respond, I am confident that the judiciary will do justice," he said.

He added, "I am sure the community will not remain divided. We are confident of winning the succession battle because we are on the right side and are speaking the truth."

When asked about the chances of reconciliation between the two factions, he said, "It is about the right and wrong, and there cannot be a reconciliation between the two. I am hopeful the community won't stand divided."

Speaking about how accountability plays a huge role in today's society, he said, "The rival faction is hiding behind veils, which leads to more corruption. Somebody had once told me that we should move with the times. But I feel that as leaders, we have to be ahead of the times."