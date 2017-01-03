Red faced Mumbai Police order probe into Mustafa Dossa's romantic train ride

Hours after mid-day's expose, Mumbai Police orders a high-level inquiry against escort officers, who turned the other way as the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused got cosy with his wife during train journey



Dossa’s wife Shabina Khatri accompanied him from Mumbai to Porbandar in coach S3

Hours after mid-day’s expose on how 1993 blasts accused Mustafa Dossa enjoyed some alone time with his wife on an overnight train journey even as cops were escorting him to Porbandar for trial, the top brass of Mumbai police has now ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Also read: 1993 blasts accused Mustafa Dossa's midnight tryst with wife shames police

Senior officers have asked the police escort team from the Local Arms Unit for an explanation, and have also ordered a high-level departmental inquiry to be led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Romance Express

mid-day had yesterday reported how Dossa, one of the last few accused still standing trial for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was canoodling with his wife and discussing business with his aides on the train, even as the police team tasked with escorting him looked the other way.

Dossa and his wife, Shabina Khatri, spent the night together in the sleeper coach, while the eight policemen in his escort detail went out and stood guard at the end of the coach, leaving him totally unattended.

mid-day had also highlighted a similar case in July 2016, when co-accused Abu Salem was caught sharing a train ride with his wife, while being escorted to a hearing in Lucknow.

This paper contacted Dossa’s wife, she initially listened to the reporters but then refused to identify herself on phone and said, “Its a wrong number.” She did not respond to messages either.

Cops speak

Additional Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje, who heads the Local Arms Unit, said, “The initial inquiry has been started by the department. If we find any lapses against the officials, departmental action will follow. We have asked for the explanation from the police officers.”

Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Deven Bharti said, “At the moment, not much can be revealed in the matter, but the inquiry has been initiated and a DCP-level officer is conducting the probe.”

CM says

CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home department, said he has sought information in the matter. “I’m aware of what has been published in mid-day, and have asked the head of department concerned to verify, probe and submit a report to me as early as possible,” he said.