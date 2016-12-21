Regulate morchas: Mumbai HC asks state government

The Mumbai High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to file reply to a public interest litigation seeking regulation of ‘morchas’ (protest marches), and measures to address traffic jams and overcrowding caused by such events in the Azad Maidan area of south Mumbai. A division bench headed by Justice V M Kanade, hearing a petition filed by Nariman Point-Churchgate Citizens Association, asked the government to frame a policy and sort out the traffic jams and other problems faced by citizens due to protests at Azad Maidan and elsewhere in the city.