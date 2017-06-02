Relatives of foreign tourists killed mysteriously in Goa ask PM Modi for help

Relatives of foreign tourists, who were killed mysteriously in Goa have written to Narendra Modi to set up a commission led by a Supreme Court judge to probe murder investigations by Goa police
(From left) Maureen Sweeney, Fiona MacKeown, Amanda Bennett, Sanna Pirhonen-Cutter and Minna Pirhonen at their first meeting at a coffee shop in Cheltenham, UK
Fed up with the Goa police's alleged half-hearted probe into the murders of their loves ones, family members of tourists who were killed in the state had come together in March to demand action from Indian authorities. In furtherance of that process, they have now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention.
In a front-page report on March 21 titled 'Justice League' mid-day had highlighted the efforts made by the group of 10 family members of these victims, who are settled in USA, Canada, Finland and UK to seek answers about the death of their loved ones.
The two-page letter (mid-day has a copy) reads, "We are families of some of the tourists who have been murdered in Goa since 2005. Police are resistant to solving thee cases and those who are responsible for murder remain at liberty to re-offend. Similarly, the murders of many local people have been covered up by the police in Goa."
'Cops protecting criminals'
The relatives requested the PM to appoint, "A commission led by the Supreme Court judge to analyse the investigation into the death of the 10 foreign tourists to ensure a proper, unbiased and comprehensive investigation to reveal the truth about their deaths. The quality of the work of the police in Goa should be investigated."
The letter also raises serious allegations, "We understand that local criminals are protected by the Goan police, who receive payment… Unbiased, independent investigating is needed to reveal the connections between the locals, police, drug mafia and politicians and their involvement in the deaths of tourists and locals in Goa."
League behind the letter
Those who have written to the PM include Parvati Dasi, mother of Caitanya Holt, Minna Pirhonen, mother of Felix Dahl, Jim Durkin, father of James Durkin, Lori Arndt, mother of Kyle Arndt, Fiona Mackeown, mother of Scarlett Keeling, Maureen Sweeney, sister of Denyse Sweeney, Amanda Bennett, sister of Stephen Bennett, Sara Neighbour, sister of Martin Neighbour, Pauline Harvey, mother of Michael Harvey, and Davis Burbank, father of Jonathan Burbank.
Chilling murders investigated only halfway
Lynched or drowned?
victim: Caitanya Holt from the USA
died: January 12, 2016, in Korgaon
Caitanya, a former US Air Force soldier, was allegedly attacked by Nigerians while on holiday in Goa. He was chased down a paddy field where he was beaten up by a lynch mob of villagers and the local police. According to some reports, he was then left unconscious in the shallow water, where he drowned, while others claim the mob killed him mistaking him to be a Nigerian.
Local harassment unquestioned
victim: Denyse Sweeney from the UK
died: April 16, 2010, in Anjuna
The police initially explained Denyse's death as a drug overdose, but an inquest found no narcotics in her body, and the initial probe overlooked evidence of injuries on her body, among them, lethal skull damage. The CBI has just stopped the probe and still claims drugs were involved. The locals who accompanied Denyse before and during her death were allegedly harassing her but have not been identified and questioned.
It took two autopsies
victim: Scarlett Keeling from the UK
died: February 17, 2008, in Anjuna
Scarlett was raped and then murdered in the shallow seawater until she drowned. The Goa police refused to investigate her death and claimed she drowned, but the second autopsy revealed injuries on her body; also, a British eyewitness was found who had witnessed her rape. After a CBI investigation, two locals were arrested but later released because the British eyewitness refused to come to Goa to testify.
Drugged to death
victim: Felix Dahl from Finland
died: January 28, 2015, in Patnem
Felix Dahl was brought to Patnem by a local and later found dead on the street with a broken skull. The Goa police claim that Felix stumbled and hit his head, but a forensic expert said, an assault is the likely reason for his injuries. Autopsy revealed that Felix had been drugged with an antihistamine. The local Felix was with has assaulted others before and is a friend of Vikas Bhagat, who is accused of murdering Danielle McLaughlin in March 2017.
Sour losers turned killers?
victim: Martin Neighbour from the UK
died: March 18, 2010, in Arambol
Martin was found dead on Arambol beach in February 2008 in a case that was classified as a drowning. He had won about £800 in a card game with the locals, and was found dead in the sea with a bump in his head, half-clothed. The police claimed that the injury on his head was caused by rocks on the shore, although he was found on a sandy beach and rocks were nowhere to be seen. The money he won was never found.
Police the perpetrators
victim: Stephen Bennett from the UK
died: December 2006 in Maharashtra
Stephen was abducted by the Goan police during his trip. He was drugged and transported to Maharashtra, but he survived and tried to escape. He phoned home, saying his life is in danger and bid farewell to his family. He was captured, killed, and three days later, hung from a Mango tree. The police said he committed suicide; later, locals were accused of killing him, but they were released; they said they hadn't seen him before.
aggrieved voices
Sanna Cutter,
Felix Dahl's aunt
'The police have failed in their duty in a big way in not giving us justice for our lost family members'
Amanda Bennett,
Stephen Bennett's sister
'We have formed a social networking group and are in touch with few families seeking justice for their loved ones, whose death is still a mystery. Moreover, the number of mysterious deaths of foreign nationals is only increasing every year, especially in Goa'
