Relatives of foreign tourists killed mysteriously in Goa ask PM Modi for help

Relatives of foreign tourists, who were killed mysteriously in Goa have written to Narendra Modi to set up a commission led by a Supreme Court judge to probe murder investigations by Goa police



(From left) Maureen Sweeney, Fiona MacKeown, Amanda Bennett, Sanna Pirhonen-Cutter and Minna Pirhonen at their first meeting at a coffee shop in Cheltenham, UK

Fed up with the Goa police's alleged half-hearted probe into the murders of their loves ones, family members of tourists who were killed in the state had come together in March to demand action from Indian authorities. In furtherance of that process, they have now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention.

In a front-page report on March 21 titled 'Justice League' mid-day had highlighted the efforts made by the group of 10 family members of these victims, who are settled in USA, Canada, Finland and UK to seek answers about the death of their loved ones.

The two-page letter (mid-day has a copy) reads, "We are families of some of the tourists who have been murdered in Goa since 2005. Police are resistant to solving thee cases and those who are responsible for murder remain at liberty to re-offend. Similarly, the murders of many local people have been covered up by the police in Goa."

'Cops protecting criminals'

The relatives requested the PM to appoint, "A commission led by the Supreme Court judge to analyse the investigation into the death of the 10 foreign tourists to ensure a proper, unbiased and comprehensive investigation to reveal the truth about their deaths. The quality of the work of the police in Goa should be investigated."

The letter also raises serious allegations, "We understand that local criminals are protected by the Goan police, who receive payment… Unbiased, independent investigating is needed to reveal the connections between the locals, police, drug mafia and politicians and their involvement in the deaths of tourists and locals in Goa."

League behind the letter

Those who have written to the PM include Parvati Dasi, mother of Caitanya Holt, Minna Pirhonen, mother of Felix Dahl, Jim Durkin, father of James Durkin, Lori Arndt, mother of Kyle Arndt, Fiona Mackeown, mother of Scarlett Keeling, Maureen Sweeney, sister of Denyse Sweeney, Amanda Bennett, sister of Stephen Bennett, Sara Neighbour, sister of Martin Neighbour, Pauline Harvey, mother of Michael Harvey, and Davis Burbank, father of Jonathan Burbank.