Release me or I'll kill you: Criminal to judge in Mumbai court

Sandeep Yadav alias Musy

A 25-year-old history sheeter, held multiple times, shocked the court yesterday when he threatened to kill the judge if he was not let off. Sandeep Yadav alias Musy has a dozen cases registered against him in various police stations.

Police sources said Yadav was recently held for attempt to murder. On March 28, he accosted one Bimlesh Bind (25) in Samta Nagar, demanding money. When Bind said he did not have any on him, Yadav let him go.

Later, he saw Bind outside a bar; assuming that he had lied to him about being broke, Yadav thrashed him. Locals informed the Samta Nagar police, who reached just as Yadav was about to hit Bind with a piece of rock. He was booked for physical assault and attempt to murder, and on Thursday, produced in court.

But, addressing the judge and everyone inside the court, Yadav said he would go on a killing spree if he was not let off. "The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody. We are in the process of filing a charge sheet, after which his case will be heard again and a sentence will be given by the court," an officer said.