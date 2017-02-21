Reliance Jio crosses 100 million customer mark: Mukesh Ambani



Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said Reliance Jio has crossed the 100 million customer mark since its launch on September 5.

"Jio was launched on September 5 last year. In only 170 days we have crossed the 100 million customer mark. This achievement is of India and Indians," Ambani told the media.

He said that on an average Jio added seven customers on its network every second.

"This is an unprecedented level of acceptance of any technology company anywhere in the world."

Ambani said that prior to the launch of Reliance Jio, India was ranked 150th in terms of data penetration. It was now at number one.

"Jio users have consumed 100 crore gigabytes of data. India is number one today in terms of mobile data usage."