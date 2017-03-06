Remembering Gabriel Garcia Marquez through his beautiful quotes

Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Gabriel Jose de la Concordia Garcia Marquez was a Colombian novelist, short-story writer, screenwriter and journalist. He was affectionately known as Gabo or Gabito throughout Latin America.

Gabo wrote many acclaimed non-fiction works and short stories, but is best-known for his novels, such as One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967) and Love in the Time of Cholera (1985). His works have achieved significant critical acclaim and widespread commercial success. His literary style is noted as magical realism that means it uses magical elements and events in order to explain real experiences. In 1982, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

On his birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes that will melt your heart.

>> "One can be in love with several people at the same time, feel the sorrow with each, and not betray any of them."

>> "Just because someone does not love you as you want, it does not mean that you do not love with all his being."

>> "What matters in life is not what happens to you but what you remember and how you remember it."

>> "It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams because they grow old, they grow old because they stop pursuing dreams."

>> "All human beings have three lives: public, private, and secret."

>> "Be calm. God awaits you at the door."

>> "Always tell what you feel. Do what you think..."

>> "One minute of reconciliation is worth more than a whole life of friendship!"

>> "Justice limps along, but gets there all the same."

>> "In the end, it is impossible not to become what others believe you are."