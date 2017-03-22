Remove 'Aam' word from AAP government schemes: EC

New Delhi: Ahead of municipal elections in the national capital, the Delhi Election Commission has directed the AAP government in the capital to remove "Aam" word from all forms of display of its schemes.

The commission, through a letter on Monday, directed the Delhi Chief Secretary and all the three city municipal commissioners to remove the word "Aam" from all forms of display, including hoardings, banners, name plates, billboards, in Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic and Aam Aadmi Bypass Express Service or anywhere within the jurisdiction of the Delhi government.

The letter became public on Tuesday.

The commission also demanded a 'compliance report' within 48 hours.

The action comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vijender Gupta on March 18 submitted a memorandum to the state Election Commission seeking removal of words "Aam Aadmi" from the names of the government-run schemes, including Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic and Aam Aadmi Bypass Express Service and others.

Elections for the North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations are scheduled to be held on April 22 and the results will be announced on April 25.

The model code of conduct is in force from March 14.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for intensive campaigning for the civic polls from March 31.

AAP Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has planned several public meetings across the city for the municipal polls.