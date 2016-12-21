Remove all encroachments along Mithi: Maharashtra minister to officials



Mithi River

State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam on Tuesday asked officials to remove encroachments along the Mithi river, take steps to control its pollution and submit an action taken report (ATR) within a fortnight.

Kadam spoke to officials during a review meeting on pollution in rivers in the metropolis, including the Mithi, an official release said. He also ordered the staff to submit a report on measures to avoid further pollution of the river. The Mithi river gained prominence after the July 26, 2005 deluge, which wreaked havoc in Mumbai, which claimed several hundred lives.

Around 67 points have been identified by the Department, which bring pollutants into the river.