Ryan International school murder: Renuka Shahane questions kids' security in a Facebook post

The murder of a 7-year-old boy Pradyuman Thakur has sent shockwaves throughout the nation which has got parents and citizens all worried for the safety of their wards.

Actress Renuka Shahane, who is known to speak her mind on social issues has now questioned the safety of kids despite the high fees in many 'International' schools.

In a long Facebook post, Shahane has listed down the security breaches in the Ryan International school, where the boy was found murdered.

"Totally shocked, horrified, dismayed by the brutal murder of a seven-year-old child at the Ryan International School, Gurugram & a rape of a three-year-old by a peon in another school in the national capital.

How do we make things safe for our kids? Parents drop their kids to school with the trust that our kids will be safe, protected within these walls of learning. But incident after incident points to laxity about the security of our kids despite the high fees in many "International" schools.

In the case of the Gurugram murder there were so many breaches of security.

1) That the bus conductor or driver were allowed to use the same washroom as the kids.

2) The accused was allowed to carry a knife inside the school.

3) There was no female attendant from the school outside the washroom.

4) When the child screamed there was no one to help immediately.

5) The school management tried to cover up the crime

6) There was a huge breach in the school wall; no doubt a huge risk to the security of the school

All these red flags beg the question whether the trustees, management & Principal of this school should be trusted with the running of a school at all!

Today I read that the accused in the case was a driver at another school just a few metres away from this one and was kicked out after complaints by parents about misdemeanors with their kids. That school suspended his services but refused to make a police complaint. Their refusal to make a complaint must have emboldened the accused.

Not complaining emboldens serial sexual offenders & jeopardizes the lives of innocent children in the perpetrator's next job!

All of us parents should come together to demand a list of criminals with past cases of misdemeanors against kids circulated in each & every school of our country, both Govt & Private, so that no sexual predator bus driver, conductor, attendant, peon, coach, teacher, principal or trustee with a criminal complaint about child physical or sexual abuse comes within a mile of a job dealing with kids.

This list should also be put up on the site of the Ministry of Human Resource Development as well as the Education Dept sites of each and every State so that parents & schools have access to the list.

We have to stop making it so easy for sexual predators to get away with crimes.

We have to make the Trustees of this school accountable for criminal neglect in playing with safety of the children enrolled in their school.

The school Principal is suspended but what about the Trustees or Chairperson?

Unless a very strong case is made out against them too other schools will not take this issue seriously.

A fervent appeal to all schools; please do not cut corners while appointing staff or bus service. Sexual abuse scars children for ever and a murder as foul as the innocent 7 year old's in Gurugram leaves the parents with a life full of pain & utter devastation!

Meanwhile, after Gorakhpur, 55 infants die in Nashik over a period of a month because of a lack of infrastructureðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡

Sometimes I just feel it's time for us humans to be destroyed."

In a shocking incident, a body of a Class 2 student was found inside a toilet in the school premises in Bhondsi area of Gurugram on Friday. Reportedly, the body of a boy was found inside the Ryan International School’s toilet in a mutilated condition with his throat slashed.

Police then have arrested a bus conductor of Ryan International School for the murder of a seven-year-old student who was found with his throat slit in the washroom of the school. Though DCP Singh didn't disclose the motive behind the killing, sources said Kumar killed the child after failing to sexually assault him.

Ryan International School, where a 7-year-old boy was found murdered three days back, said its management is 'cooperating to our fullest' with the police investigations and hoped that the guilty would be given the severest punishment as per the law.

In a statement, Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan International Schools Group, said the school should not be held "culpable of a crime where it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances."

Insisting that well being and safety of students is the school's priority, Pinto said, "We will not succumb to all the various false allegations being made nor will we fuel the various controversies being spread. we should not unjustly be blamed or branded as the perpetrators."

He said the Ryan International Group of schools was facing "one of its saddest periods" since its inception due to the loss of life of one of its innocent students, as a result of a reprehensible crime.

