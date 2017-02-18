Reply to petition against gen secy appointment, EC tells Sasikala



VKâÂÂSasikala

New Delhi: Acting fast, the Election Commission yesterday asked V K Sasikala to respond to a petition filed against her challenging her appointment as AIADMK interim general secretary by the O Panneerselvam camp.

The EC made it clear that if she fails to answer, it will be “presumed” that she has no comments to offer and it will proceed in the matter accordingly.

The Commission has send the notice to Sasikala currently “lodged in the Parappana Agarhara prison” in Bengaluru and has sought her response by February 28.

The Commission issued the notice just a day after the Panneerselvam camp led by Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan submitted two petitions against Sasikala’s elevation.

The Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK had yesterday moved the Commission challenging the election of Sasikala as general secretary of the party, saying she was elevated in violation of the norms. The Panneerselvam camp yesterday “removed” Sasikala and her two relatives from the party for "going against its principles and ideals".

Floor test today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly today, the first such floor test the state will witness in about 30 years.