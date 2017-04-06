Reported use of chemical weapons in Syria alarming: WHO



A picture taken on April 4, 2017 shows destruction at a hospital room in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, following the toxic gas attack. Photo/ AFP

Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) condemned the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Syria attack, saying that it was "alarmed" at the use of toxic chemicals as a weapon in the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

"The images and reports coming from Idlib today leave me shocked, saddened and outraged," Xinhua news agency quoted Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Peter Salama as saying in a statement.

"These types of weapons are banned by international law because they represent an intolerable barbarism," he added. Located in southern rural Idlib, rebel-held Khan Shikhoun was reportedly struck by toxic chemicals in an attack on Tuesday which killed least 70 people and wounded hundreds more.

WHO warned that the capacity of hospitals in the area to cater to the needs of the wounded was limited amid shortages of medicines and damaged infrastructure. The Geneva-based organisation said it had sent critical drugs to health care services in the area and that Turkey-based experts were providing advice on how best to diagnose and treat affected patients.