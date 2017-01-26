Republic Day: 7 famous chief guests invited for the parade



A view of Rajpath decked up for Republic Day Parade in New Delhi . Pic: PTI

India celebrated it's first Republic Day in 1950 and Indonesian president, Sukarno was invited as the chief guest



Over the years, notable personalities such as Queen Elizabeth, Nelson Mandela, Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama, have been hosted by the government of India as the state guest of honor for Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.



This year India celebrates its 68th Republic Day. Here's a look at few prominent political supremos who have graced the Republic Day as chief guests over the years



2017: Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan-UAE

This year, crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the guest of honour. A contingent of the UAE armed forces is marching with the Indian armed forces at the 68th Republic Day parade in Delhi today



Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi. Photo: AFP



2016: President François Hollande-France

French president Francois Hollande was the chief guest at the 67th Republic Day parade on the magnificent Rajpath boulevard.



For the first time, a contingent from the French 35th Infantry Regiment was given the honour of leading the marching contingents and it performed with panache, preceded by a pipes and drums band and saluting in a rather unusual style with the right hand held straight across the chest.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee wave to the media at a Republic Day reception held at the Indian Presidential Palace in New Delhi on January 26, 2016. Photo: AFP



2015: President Barack Obama-United States

Multi-hued images of India's rich cultural diversity and military might as well as achievements in diverse fields unfolded today at the 66th Republic Day parade which had US President Barack Obama as the Chief Guest for the first time.



In a departure from tradition for the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade, Obama arrived in his own highly-secured bomb-proof vehicle, 'The Beast,' at Rajpath



US President Barack Obama watching the Republic Day celebrations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP



2014: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe-Japan

In 2014 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe-Japan was invited by the ruling Congress government to be the chief guest at the 65th Republic Day parade. Shinzo Abe became the first Japanese Prime Minister to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (3R) waves as he walks alongside Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (4R) during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26, 2014. Photo: AFP



2007: Vladimir Putin-Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin wase the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2007. The India Air Force was celebrating it's 75th anniversay and Air Force helicopters showered rose petals at the parade area and spectators



President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pose for a photograph in New Delhi, 26 January 2007. Photo: AFP



1995: President Nelson Mandela-South Africa

The South African President was the guest of honour at the 46th Republic Day parade in 1995. President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma and Prime Minister PV Narasimha accompanied Mandela at the parade in New Delhi



South African President Nelson Mandela with Indian counterpart Shankar Dayal Sharma. Photo: AFP



1961: Queen Elizabeth II United Kingdom

The Indian government hosted Queen Elizabeth II as the guest of honour at the Republic day parade in 1961. The Queen of England became the first Western Monarch to have been invited for the Republic Day celebrations