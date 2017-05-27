Republican Greg Gianforte who assaulted reporter wins seat



Greg Gianforte. Pic/AFP

Republican Greg Gianforte defeated a political novice to win Montana's seat in the US House of Representatives on Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was charged with assaulting a reporter who asked him about the Republican healthcare bill.

Speaking to cheering supporters in Bozeman after his win, Gianforte apologized for the incident and said he was not proud of his actions. “I should not have responded the way I did, and for that I'm sorry,” Gianforte said. “I should not have treated that reporter that way.” Gianforte beat Democrat Rob Quist, a banjo player and first-time candidate.