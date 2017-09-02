Rescue operations intensify as Hurricane Harvey toll climbs to 47



Members of a family remove debris and damaged items from their home in Houston. Pic/AFP

Rescue work has intensified in Texas with officials launching search operations and saving people stuck in the receding floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, one of the most destructive storms in American history that has claimed at least 47 lives so far.

Authorities are searching for survivors and have made helicopter rescues from rooftops. Thousands of emergency rescue team officials are helping people affected by the deluge.

Brazoria County officials have warning that roughly 517 km of the county will be inundated with water from the Brazos River, which is projected to continue rising.

On Thursday, the Houston Fire Department had received 800 service calls, but only 22 were water-related, a spokesperson said.

Houston remained flooded, and the police continued rescuing people as officials searched homes for trapped residents.

Beaumont city in southeastern Texas, home to more than 1,18,000 people, woke up without drinking water supply on Thursday. The Baptist Hospital in Beaumont city is evacuating patients and shutting down emergency services.

The remnants of Harvey carried its wrath up the Mississippi Delta on Thursday, but not before hammering the Gulf Coast with more punishing cloudbursts and growing threats that included reports of "pops" and "chemical reactions" at a crippled chemical plant, where two explosions were reported.

The Neches River in east Texas surged far beyond its banks, into streets, houses and businesses in the city of almost 1,20,000 people 112 km east-northeast of Houston, reaching six feet above the previous record by afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

Meanwhile, Houston officials ordered mandatory evacuation of areas around the Barker Reservoir, as flooding from that basin, and the nearby Addicks Reservoir, continued to pour into neighbourhoods on the city's western edge.