Resident doctors in Maharashtra call off strike after assurance from CM Devendra Fadnavis

Resident doctors in Maharashtra today resumed their duties after receiving assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and intervention from the Bombay High Court.

The doctors called off their five-day strike after Fadnavis yesterday gave an ultimatum to striking resident doctors to resume duty or face legal action.

Bombay High Court had rapped the striking doctors and appealed them to call off their strike on Thursday.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors said in a statement that their meeting with the Chief Minister yesterday night was satisfactory.

"The state government have issued a letter of assurances and we feel our demands are being addressed. We have asked our members to resume to the duty from Saturday morning," the statement said.

More than 4,500 resident doctors had gone on mass leave for last five days after a series of assault took place on resident doctors in various parts of the state.

Except OPDs and general wards at government and municipal-run hospitals, the health services were not affected.