Residents of Karnataka should learn Kannada: Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that people living in Karnataka should learn Kannada and emphasised that not knowing the regional language would mean showing disrespect to it. Siddaramaiah was speaking at the 62nd Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrated in Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium.



"Everyone who lives here is a Kannadiga. Whoever lives in Karnataka should learn Kannada and make their children learn it too," Siddaramaiah said and added, "I am not against learning any language. But if you don't learn Kannada, it means you're showing disrespect to the language."

He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring an amendment to the Constitution to accord primacy to the regional languages.