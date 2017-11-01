Residents of Navi Mumbai come together to save wetlands near Palm Beach Road

Development at the cost of nature has almost become a norm in Mumbai. Another such instance has come to the fore with illegal construction work being carried out on the wetland near Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. The company, that plans to build a golf course and residential complex in the area, has started cutting trees and dumping debris, even though it does not have the required permission for it. However, the alert residents of the area refuse to let this happen. In a bid to protest against the illegalities, they have joined hands and formed a group - Save Navi Mumbai Environment. Apart from organising an awareness campaign on Sunday, they have formed WhatsApp and Facebook groups to keep everyone updated about the developments.



Residents have joined hands to protest against the illegal construction work being carried out in the wetland area

No action yet

The residents have claimed that it's been more than 15 days they complained to the authorities concerned, but no action has been taken against the builder. However, sources in the tree department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said that they were in the process of registering a case against the company.



Even without the required permission, the construction company has started cutting trees and dumping debris in the water

Speaking to mid-day, Sunil Agarwal, a member of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society, said, "I have been living in Navi Mumbai since 1996. For the last three years, I have seen birds coming to the water body and it's beautiful to watch them. Just the way wetland constructions in Chennai led to floods, the same will happen in Mumbai soon. If we don't preserve our water bodies then they will take a dangerous turn." He further said, "The wetland is a no-development zone, hence it should be preserved. I don't know why they wish to construct a golf course, as we already have one in Kharghar, just 10 kilometres away."

No permission

Shruti Agarwal, a media professional, said, "When we approached the police, we got to know that the builder does not have the required permissions. Even then they have started soil testing and cutting trees. They have only been allowed to construct boundary walls." Meanwhile, Shashikant Tandel, ward officer of NMMC, visited the area on Tuesday morning. "They have already cut down 60 trees. The builder claims to have permission for constructing a fence in the area. But we have to check what work they have been permitted to carry out. We have also informed the forest department about it, as the area falls under their jurisdiction."

When contacted, Tushar Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC, said, "We are in the process of registering a case against the company. We have already sent a notice to them."

60

Total number of trees that have already been cut down

Also view - In Pictures: 8 scams that rocked India



