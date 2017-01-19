Respect India's territorial sovereignty: India to China



S. Jaishankar with Shashi Tharoor at the Raisina Dialogue. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: In the midst of growing unease in their ties, India yesterday asked China to respect its territorial sovereignty and said its ascent should not be seen as a threat to China’s rise.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar also criticised Pakistan for “blocking” SAARC, saying the regional grouping has become "ineffective" due to insecurity of one member nation.

Calling terrorism the most “pervasive and serious” threat to international security, he rued lack of coherence in dealing with the menace globally, adding pressures to reform the UN, so that it can deal with major challenges effectively will only grow with each passing day.

Talking about the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through Pakistan occupied-Kashmir, Jaishankar, addressing the Raisina Dialogue, envisioned as the country’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, said China should respect India's territorial sovereignty.

“China is a country which is very sensitive on matters concerning its sovereignty. So we would expect that they would have some understanding of other people’s sensitivity on their sovereignty,” he said, noting there was no sign of any reflection on India’s concerns over CPEC project.