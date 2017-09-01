Results delayed due to rain: Mumbai University



Representational picture

The fourth deadline (August 31) is up, but the Mumbai University (MU) still has 30 results to declare. Incidentally, the varsity is now blaming heavy rainfall in the city and consequent Internet failure for the delay in declaring the results. Even as thousands of students await their results, the MU still seems in no position to offer a date by which it can announce all the results.

During a hearing at the Bombay High Court yesterday, the varsity said it has started a new portal – www.mumresults.in – where it will declare all the results. The varsity's official website, it said, was frequently acting up.

The MU examinations got over four months ago and there have been several delays in announcing the results since. As per protocol, results should be declared within 45 days of the exam.

Several students moved the HC seeking compensation from the varsity for the repeated delays in announcing results. However, at the hearing, the varsity again made assurances to declare the results "as soon as possible" and it requested the court for an extension in the law admission process till September 6.

"We can only hope that by September 6 the university will declare all the results. We don't know what will happen to the countless students whose academic year got wasted due to the delay" Sachin Pawar, president of Students' Law Council said.

Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar and the varsity's PRO, said, "Most of the major results have been declared, the remaining would be declared soon. Assessment work is underway at a fast pace."

Related photo story - Photos: 10 Gruesome images of the Bhendi Bazar building collapse



