An Assam-based retired Defence personnel has claimed that the Foreigners' Tribunal has sent him a notice asking him to prove that he was not an illegal Bangladeshi migrant but an Indian citizen.



Mohd Azmal Hoque

Mohd Azmal Hoque, junior commissioned officer (JCO) who retired from service on September 30, 2016, told reporters on Saturday that he had received the notice placing him in the doubtful-voter category. It also charged him with having entered India in 1971 without proper documents, he said.

"I have served the Indian Army for 30 years," Hoque said adding that he had received the notice asking him to appear before a local tribunal on October 13 with relevant documents to prove his Indian citizenship.

"In 2012 also, I had received a notice saying I was a doubtful voter but I submitted all documents in the tribunal court, and it had declared me as an Indian citizen", he said.

"Why do I have to be humiliated so many times? I request the prime minister, the president and the home minister to end this harassment of a proper citizen," Hoque said.

The issue was brought to the attention of the Army by a twitter post of lawyer Aman Wadud.

Replying to Wadud's tweet, Major D P Singh, notified the Eastern Command, which said, "Necessary assistance will be provided to the veteran."